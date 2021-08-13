Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Juelz Impresses On Highly-Anticipated New “Paradise Lost” EP

Vancouver-based producer, Juelz, has been on an incredible release streak since hitting our radar back in 2019. Over the years, he’s built a ferocious catalog that distinctly fuses the best of hip-hop with high-energy electronic music. With releases on Sable ValleyLowly, and Elysian Records, it’s no surprise that Juelz has developed a reputation for dropping monster heaters.

Today, he returns with the release of his highly anticipated EP, Paradise Lost, and it was worth the wait. A mesmerizing soundscape of 6-tracks for listeners to immerse themselves in, Juelz continues to explore and expand his sound. Catch Juelz hitting the road this fall for Sable Valley’s Community Outreach Tour and stream Paradise Lost below.

Juelz – Paradise Lost | Stream

