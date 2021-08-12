Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » WATCH: COFRESI Links with Matisyahu & KYNG DYCE For Genre-Bending ‘Daylight’ Single + Music Video

WATCH: COFRESI Links with Matisyahu & KYNG DYCE For Genre-Bending ‘Daylight’ Single + Music Video

by Leave a Comment

We’ve been covering COFRESI for years and are constantly impressed with both his inventive production and live performance chops. The Chicago native is clearly showing no signs of slowing down, and this time around is no different as he’s recently shared one of his biggest records yet in preparation for his upcoming studio album. Combining forces with reggae legend Matisyahu and Kingston rapper KYNG DYCE, COFRESI has dropped off ‘Daylight,’ an exhilarating, genre-bending collaboration that’s just dripping with uniqueness and spiritual energy. If this tune is any indicator of what we can expect from the full-length LP then we’re definitely excited. And as is the case with most COFRESI releases, we’re also treated to a proper music video – stream it below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

COFRESI – Daylight (feat. Matisyahu & KYNG DYCE) | Stream

WATCH: COFRESI Links with Matisyahu & KYNG DYCE For Genre-Bending ‘Daylight’ Single + Music Video

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend