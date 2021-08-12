We’ve been covering COFRESI for years and are constantly impressed with both his inventive production and live performance chops. The Chicago native is clearly showing no signs of slowing down, and this time around is no different as he’s recently shared one of his biggest records yet in preparation for his upcoming studio album. Combining forces with reggae legend Matisyahu and Kingston rapper KYNG DYCE, COFRESI has dropped off ‘Daylight,’ an exhilarating, genre-bending collaboration that’s just dripping with uniqueness and spiritual energy. If this tune is any indicator of what we can expect from the full-length LP then we’re definitely excited. And as is the case with most COFRESI releases, we’re also treated to a proper music video – stream it below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

COFRESI – Daylight (feat. Matisyahu & KYNG DYCE) | Stream

WATCH: COFRESI Links with Matisyahu & KYNG DYCE For Genre-Bending ‘Daylight’ Single + Music Video