OG Trap Producer Luminox Announces Comeback, Has 10 Tracks Ready to Drop

If you’ve been following RTT since the early days (aka the golden years of trap music), then you’re most likely familiar with Luminox. The trap producer turned heads with his high-octane singles and remixes, perhaps most notably with his take on the Bingo Players’ ‘Rattle’ original. Luminox was clearly on the rise, amassing millions of streams, but eventually took a step away from the scene and stopped releasing music or even posting on social media. Now, after years of being on a musical hiatus, the producer has – out of nowhere – returned and has 10 tracks ready to release after being mastered. Whether or not we’ll be receiving a new and invented sound from Luminox is yet to be seen, but just knowing one of the OG trap producers is returning to the scene he helped build is heartwarming, to say the least. Check out his announcement via Twitter below.

