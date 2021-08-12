Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Adventure Club & Nurko Team Up On “Color Blind” Featuring Dayseeker

Paralleling the tale of predestined soulmates told in “Safe With Me,” Adventure Club’s newest single “Color Blind” stories being blinded by love and unable to acknowledge the warning signs. The single joins an impeccable roster of releases building up to the duo’s long-awaited album. In a joint effort with Nurko and Dayseeker’s Rory Spencer, Adventure Club are coming guns blazing ahead of their studio release. Keeping fans in a whirlpool of emotions, we can’t wait for what else is to come.

“One of our favorite dream collaborations to date. We absolutely love everything Nurko has been releasing, pushing melodic bass boundaries. Dayseeker is currently one of our favorite bands, so we’re completely honored to have Rory contribute his incredible vocals.” – Adventure Club

Listen to “Color Blind” here.

