In about one month Disciple Records favorite, Virtual Riot, will be releasing his third album, Simulation. An album four years in the making will hit streaming services, September 10th; which has fans and producers alike anxiously waiting to see what this 24 year old producer has up his sleeves. Virtual Riot released his first track of 2021 a day before Hard Summer and fans have been reeling since. His single, “This Could Be Us”, is an energetic masterpiece between himself and Modestep, so hopefully it finds a place on Simulation. No word yet on if there will be another single before the album drops, so in the meantime stream Virtual Riot below!

Virtual Riot Announces Third Studio Album “Simulation” Arriving September 10th