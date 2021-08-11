Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: 220 KID & LANY Try To Guard Their “Stupid Feelings” In Their Latest Collaboration

LISTEN: 220 KID & LANY Try To Guard Their “Stupid Feelings” In Their Latest Collaboration

by Leave a Comment

220 KID teams up with American pop band, LANY, to create a crossover single that is sure to take Gen Z by storm! Since 220 KID’s extraordinary rise to fame he has released a number of chart topping singles, and “Stupid Feelings” is nothing short of a hit. The budding friendship between 220 KID and LANY front man, Paul Klein, has taken this production to new heights due to both artists love for anthemic pop music. 220 KID describes the creative process as, “a dream from start to finish”. The musical chemistry between these two artists is what awakens the positivity and joy within the listener even when the lyrics articulate the opposite! Stream “Stupid Feelings” below and dance your heart out.

220 KID & LANY – “Stupid Feelings” | Stream

https://open.spotify.com/track/7iUB3byx9Rcks8zW10JVkP?si=a03a8bcd62684851

LISTEN: 220 KID & LANY Try To Guard Their “Stupid Feelings” In Their Latest Collaboration

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend