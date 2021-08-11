220 KID teams up with American pop band, LANY, to create a crossover single that is sure to take Gen Z by storm! Since 220 KID’s extraordinary rise to fame he has released a number of chart topping singles, and “Stupid Feelings” is nothing short of a hit. The budding friendship between 220 KID and LANY front man, Paul Klein, has taken this production to new heights due to both artists love for anthemic pop music. 220 KID describes the creative process as, “a dream from start to finish”. The musical chemistry between these two artists is what awakens the positivity and joy within the listener even when the lyrics articulate the opposite! Stream “Stupid Feelings” below and dance your heart out.

220 KID & LANY – “Stupid Feelings” | Stream

LISTEN: 220 KID & LANY Try To Guard Their "Stupid Feelings" In Their Latest Collaboration