Reemerging from the shadows, skillful electro-house producer, Feed Me, has finally released his first single of 2021; “Reckless” serves as the first single off of his upcoming self-titled LP, set to release August 13th. This future synth-pop track features the euphoric vocals of singer/songwriter, Tasha Baxter, which keeps the listener engaged and takes them on a journey. Feed Me describes this song as his serene soundscape as he cruises through the streets of London, and his self-directed music video showcases just that. The British born producer demonstrates his unique take on electro house that has taken the scene by storm; so safe to say his LP will follow suit.

Feed Me – “Reckless (feat. Tasha Baxter)” | Stream

LISTEN: Feed Me Returns To The Spotlight With His First Single Of 2021, “Reckless” + Official Music Video