Salvatore Ganacci Drops Anime-Inspired House Single ‘Fight Dirty’ + Must-Watch Music Video

Whenever Salvatore Ganacci drops new music – especially when it’s accompanied alongside a music video – it’s hard not to get excited. The Swedish artist always approaches his craft with creativity and passion, as it’s apparent that a ton of thought and work goes into the final product. This time around is no different as Ganacci treats us to ‘Fight Dirty,’ an intoxicating house single inspired by composer Toshiyuki Kimori’s record ‘Dirty Fight.’ But what really shines here is the accompanying anime-inspired music video for the track, that features Ganacci face off with a giant hand (you’ll just have to watch it below). Check out the track and official visuals below and get ready to start hearing this track everywhere for the rest of the summer.

Salvatore Ganacci – Fight Dirty | Stream

