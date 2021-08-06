NEWCOMER: Kotiēr Drops Khai Dreams “Sunkissed” Remix

We are excited to introduce you to the newcomer in the indie dance/chill space, Kotiēr (real name Jeffery Basta). Kotiēr, a computer science major at Harvard University, has a unique talent to produce blissful electronic music.

At 20 years old, with a major remix behind his back, there is no telling where this talent will go next.

Tune into his remix of khai dreams’ “Sunkissed” at the link below, and make sure to follow the young producer on socials.

