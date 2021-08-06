Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Ry Hill mesmerizes us with “Distracted”

“Distracted” is a simplistic deep-house offering, distinguished by Hill’s vocal and mesmerizing piano progression.

On the track, Hill tells us —

“I would describe ‘Distracted’ as melancholic bliss. I wanted to convey the message of not
feeling truly seen or heard by a loved one, but in a simplistic fashion. The redundancy of the
lyric is purposeful; it’s meant to awaken someone from their current distractions, probably
those caused by social media. Why are you so distracted when you have all of me?”

Keep up with all things Ry Hill at the links here.

