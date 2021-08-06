LISTEN: DVBBS, GATTÜSO, and Alida Team Up For Uplifting ‘Leave The World Behind’ Collab via Ultra Records

DVBBS are back with new music this week, this time linking with GATTÜSO and Alida for an energetic and upbeat new single, ‘Leave The World Behind.’ The track opens with a catchy guitar melody before the producers lay down a groovy bassline beneath Alida’s soulful vocals, encouraging listeners to appreciate and live in the present moment. From start to finish this track crafts an incredible vibe and will make you wish summer never ended – stream it via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts about this tune in the comments section as well.

