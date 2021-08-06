LISTEN: Calcium Unleashes Filthy New “Deep Streets” EP via Never Say Die

Rising bass producer Calcium is back with arguably his most impressive offering yet in Deep Streets, a brand new EP released via decorated label Never Say Die Records. As you’ll hear below, the 4-track project is laced with explosive basslines and cutting-edge sound design, making for an exciting and memorable listen from start to finish. After listening to Deep Streets it’s not hard to see how the Texas producer has garnered support from the likes of Excision, Subtronics, and Kayzo just to name a few. We can’t wait to hear where Calcium takes things next – in the meantime stream the EP below and read what the artist himself has to say about this project.

“This EP was really cool to put together. I think it’s cool that each of these songs has their own little section in a world I created while making them – almost like a video game! I would classify this EP as some rare Calcium material, as I took some older classics out of the vault and finished them to complete this overall concept! Another point of this EP was to go as far as I possibly could with sound design”.

Calcium – Deep Streets EP | Stream

