LISTEN: Knock2 Continues to Take Bass Music Scene By Storm in Debut EP, “2HEARTs”

If you’ve been on the prowl for producers on the rise, Knock2 is a must-listen. First hitting our radar with his fire-hot collaboration “RADIAL” with ISOxo, Knock2 continued to snag our attention with his appearance on RL Grime‘s Sable Valley’s Summer Vol. 1 compilation and his fiery sophomore ‘knockthisoff pt.2′ EP. Primed and ready to give the summer a high-energy thrill, Knock2’s latest 2HEARTs EP is an addiction from start to finish and is already a promising contender for EP of the year. A total of 5-tracks keep the house & trap vibes steady and packed with energy as, each track demands you unleash your inner dance fiend and move your body. The project essentially serves as a coming out party for Knock2 as he continues to prove why he’s one of the best to do it right now. Stream ‘2HEARTs’ below.

Knock2 – 2HEARTs EP | Stream

