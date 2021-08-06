Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Just a Gent Delivers Intricate Remix of What So Not’s “The Change”

We were absolutely stoked when What So Not returned from his year long hiatus to deliver “The Change,” a new kind of collaboration that we have not heard from What So Not yet.

When Just a Gent heard the track he knew he had to put his spin on it – and we are so glad he did. What So Not has been teasing the remix in his current live shows.

After ripping the song from YouTube and playing around with some new melody ideas, Just a Gent was finally able to get the stems from What So Not to give it the official treatment. It’s emotionally haunting – while keeping the beauty of the original track very much intact. The inital breakdown is a wonderfully uplifiting melodic future bass sound. Check out the remix below.

