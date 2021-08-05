LISTEN: Laidback Luke Makes Purple Fly Label Debut; Releases BLVD. Collaboration ‘Cielo’

NFT-based Purple Fly has been pumping out bangers left and right all year, so it may come to no surprise that they’re back with more must-listen heat. This time around, we’re treated to a single by none other than dance music legend Laidback Luke in collaboration with RTT favorite and Purple Fly mainstay BLVD. As you’ll hear below via Spotify, the track is a dark and thumping house banger that sounds tailor-made for the club. Turn up your speaker and stream ‘Cielo’ below, and also be on the lookout for more crazy Purple Fly releases in the future.
BLVD. & Laidback Luke – Cielo | Stream
