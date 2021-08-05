LISTEN: CAPYAC Deliver Funky Last Album Single in ‘Ooeeooeeoo’

Rising duo CAPYAC have unleashed the last single off their highly-anticipated upcoming sophomore album, CAPYAC FOREVER. The track is fittingly called ‘Ooeeooeeoo’ and showcases the LA-based act at their very best, delivering an incredibly infectious and catchy song that’s strong from start to finish. It’s clear the duo put a tremendous amount of work and care into this track and if this is any indicator of what to expect from the full-length project then we are more than hyped. Read what the guys have to say about this track below and start getting excited for CAPYAC’s album release by streaming ‘Ooeeooeeoo’ below.

“We tried for a long time to come up with a better name for this song, but there actually isn’t one. All you need to know is that Papa Mongoose is BACK and the world famous Logan Kane has joined the family with his BASS GUITAR.”

CAPYAC – Ooeeooeeoo | Stream

