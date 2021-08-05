Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: CAPYAC Deliver Funky Last Album Single in ‘Ooeeooeeoo’

LISTEN: CAPYAC Deliver Funky Last Album Single in ‘Ooeeooeeoo’

by Leave a Comment

Rising duo CAPYAC have unleashed the last single off their highly-anticipated upcoming sophomore album, CAPYAC FOREVER. The track is fittingly called ‘Ooeeooeeoo’ and showcases the LA-based act at their very best, delivering an incredibly infectious and catchy song that’s strong from start to finish. It’s clear the duo put a tremendous amount of work and care into this track and if this is any indicator of what to expect from the full-length project then we are more than hyped. Read what the guys have to say about this track below and start getting excited for CAPYAC’s album release by streaming ‘Ooeeooeeoo’ below.

“We tried for a long time to come up with a better name for this song, but there actually isn’t one. All you need to know is that Papa Mongoose is BACK and the world famous Logan Kane has joined the family with his BASS GUITAR.”

CAPYAC – Ooeeooeeoo | Stream

LISTEN: CAPYAC Deliver Funky Last Album Single in ‘Ooeeooeeoo’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend