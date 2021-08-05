LISTEN: Brasstracks Share Wavey “Summertime 1, 2” Single featuring Yung Pinch & Rothstein

We recently covered Brasstracks when they released their Welcome Back EP, and now it appears the Grammy-award winning duo is already back with more fresh must-listen music. This time around, the two have come together for a breezy new summer jam in ‘Summertime 1, 2.’ As you’ll hear below the track boasts memorable performances from breakout artists Yung Pinch and Rothstein as the two add their own vocals to the carefree single. The record marks the beginning of Brasstracks’ creative rebirth after starting anew with this independently-released single – check it out via Spotify below.

