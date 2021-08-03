Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Watch RL Grime & Baauer’s Entire b2b Set From HARD Summer 2021

RL Grime and Baauer had quite the busy weekend: not only did the pair release their second-ever collaboration (a drum and bass heater in. ‘Fallaway’), but also performed b2b at HARD Summer the following night. As expected with high-profile sets such as these, a fan caught the whole thing on camera for all of us at home to enjoy. Check out the b2b below via YouTube and join us in hoping these two legends collaborate or play together again soon in the near future.

