LISTEN: Gammer Unveils “Stampede” feat. Fatman Scoop, Announces EP + Tour Dates

A pioneer of the hardcore genre, UK producer and DJ Gammer flips the script with an explosive dubstep single “Stampede” featuring Fatman Scoop. Out now on Dim Mak, “Stampede” packs a powerful punch with an eruption of mammoth-sized kicks and delectably riotous energy. “Stampede” is the first single to be revealed from Gammer’s forthcoming EP.

“This song started out as a Chainsmokers collab, at one point it was a DJ Snake collab. Either way it’s been one of my strongest DJ tools for a while and I decided to finally finish the fucker and put it out. Also Fatman Scoop is shouting a bunch – key for any Fatman Scoop feature.” – Gammer

Since 2002 Gammer has taken the UK hardcore scene by storm, becoming a notable heavyweight within the genre and quickly garning support from fans and colleagues around the globe. With releases on a plethora of labels such as Monstercat, Essential Platinum, and the producer’s brainchild Muffin Music, Gammer continues to solidify himself as one of the most versatile and prolific artists in the dance music space today. Also being announced are his upcoming tour dates! Check out the single and if you’re lucky, he’ll be performing in a city near you.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

8/27/21 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

8/28/21 – San Bernardino, CA – Beyond Wonderland

9/3/21 – London, UK – Ministry of Sound

9/5/21 – New York, NY – Electric Zoo

9/8/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Sky SLC

9/9/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Effex Nightclub

9/10/21 – Costa Mesa, CA – Time Nightclub

9/11/21 – Portland, OR – 45 East

9/16/21 – Toulouse, FR – Hope Festival

9/24/21 – Glasgow, SCT – O2 Academy

10/10/21 – Deagu, SK – Vector DJ Festival

10/13/21 – Washington, DC – Soundcheck

10/14/21 – El Paso, TX – Green Door

10/15/21 – Orlando, FL – Vanguard

10/16/21 – Pontiac, MI – Elektricity

10/23/21 – Las Vegas, NV – EDC

10/28/21 – Seattle, WA – Trinity Nightclub

10/29/21 – San Bernardino, CA – Escape (GAMMER HD)

10/30/21 – Denver, CO – TBA

