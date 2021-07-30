As fans hungrily await the onslaught of future releases by the acclaimed godfather of hard trap, SAYMYNAME returns with a brand new single that most might not expect from him. While known for his volatile blend of hard trap and aggressive bass, SAYMYNAME refuses to be pigeonholed into genre limitations with the forthcoming release of “Lose Control” with ANG. SAYMYNAME returns to the Ultra imprint to continue to show off his multifaceted sonic artillery ahead of his Mayhem Tour. Joining forces with renowned producers Arturo Kahan and Gabriel Haber, who make up the successful super-duo ANG, SAYMYNAME continues to reach new heights with this euphoric exhibition.

LISTEN: SAYMYNAME Switches It Up With ANG Collaboration “Lose Control”