Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: SAYMYNAME Switches It Up With ANG Collaboration “Lose Control”

LISTEN: SAYMYNAME Switches It Up With ANG Collaboration “Lose Control”

by Leave a Comment

As fans hungrily await the onslaught of future releases by the acclaimed godfather of hard trap, SAYMYNAME returns with a brand new single that most might not expect from him. While known for his volatile blend of hard trap and aggressive bass, SAYMYNAME refuses to be pigeonholed into genre limitations with the forthcoming release of “Lose Control” with ANG. SAYMYNAME returns to the Ultra imprint to continue to show off his multifaceted sonic artillery ahead of his Mayhem Tour. Joining forces with renowned producers Arturo Kahan and Gabriel Haber, who make up the successful super-duo ANG, SAYMYNAME continues to reach new heights with this euphoric exhibition.

LISTEN: SAYMYNAME Switches It Up With ANG Collaboration “Lose Control”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend