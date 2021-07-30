Controlling the headlines once more, Adventure Club is back with their latest emotive anthem “Safe With Me” featuring Soar and Luma. Weaving exhilarating synths together with a resonating kick-snare combo, “Safe With Me” stories yearning for inner peace and eventually finding solace in the company of a loved one. As they gear up for what fans hope to be an instant classic, Adventure Club is just about ready to share their highly anticipated album expected to release later this year. For years, the duo has teased a grand comeback and with the dance community eagerly awaiting their arrival, the duo’s latest string of singles has kept fans at bay. “Safe With Me” is a fantastic amalgamation of revisiting soundscapes, while evoking the Canadian duo’s prior classics.

Listen to “Safe With Me” here.

LISTEN: Lose Yourself In Adventure Club & Soar’s “Safe With Me” featuring Luma