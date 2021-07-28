8 Can’t Miss Sets at Lollapalooza 2021

After taking a year off in 2020 – Lollapalooza is officially BACK in Chicago this weekend. It is once again taking over Chicago’s Grant Park July 29th – August 1st. We can’t wait to be back at Lolla after a long year off. We highlighted some of our favorite sets across the four days. Can’t wait to see you guys there!

A few tickets remain for the weekend through the Lollapalooza website.

Thursday

Justin Jay [Perry’s Stage 2:00 – 3:00]

Lollapalooza’s Perry’s Stage is known for its almost all day electronic music acts. Yes it’s an almost four day long dance party – and yes it gets kind of wild at times – but man sometimes it’s all you need. Justin Jay is one of the first sets of Perry’s for the weekend – and for many Lolla attendees – it could very well set the table for the weekend. Justin Jay’s bright, lighthearted house tunes is the perfect warmup for a weekend of dancing. Remember – athletes stretch before they play…you should too.

Illenium [Bud Light Seltzer Stage 8:45 – 10:00]

Illenium is making his return to Lollapalooza – but this time as a headliner. Illenium’s performance has the chance to be something very special. He is coming armed with a brand new album, Fallen Embers, and we are so stoked to hear it on a massive main stage like Lollapalooza under the beautiful Chicago skyline.

Friday

Dabin [Perry’s Stage 2:00 – 3:00]

Dabin is bringing his uniquely emotional take on dance music to Perry’s Stage for a wonderful daytime set. Bring your best vibing shoes – because you’ll want to vibe during this one. His 2019 album Wild Youth is still in heavy rotation. No doubt he will be bringing his trusted guitar – so expect some live instrumentation during this one.

Elohim [Grubhub 5:15 – 6:00]

Listening to an Elohim album definitely elicits emotion – but an Elohim live set is a whole different kind of emotion. Her live renditions will make you dance, sing, and hell, cry if you want to. Combine that with the intimacy of the Grubhub Grove stage and you have something special.

Brownies and Lemonade All Stars [Tito’s Handmade Vodka 8:00-8:45]

In years past the 8:00-8:45 time slot at the Tito’s stage has housed some legendary sets right before a headlining slot. Some of my favorite sets in this spot include NGHTMRE, Wingtip, and Win & Woo. The last 3 Lollapaloozas Brownies and Lemonade has had the chance to curate Lollapalooza afterparties that featured sets from Jai Wolf, Louis The Child, San Holo, and Cray b2b Kayzo. This will be their first time that the L.A. collective will be performing at the actual festival and they already promised to be bringing “A friend or two.”

Saturday

Oliver Heldens: [Perry’s 7:15-8:15]

Oliver Heldens is making his return to Lollapalooza and is tasked with a sunset set at Perry’s to what is sure to be a very ready to dance crowd. It’s saturday, it’s 7:00 – get your shuffling shoes ready and dance it out before your choice of headliner.

Sunday

Dr. Fresch: [Perry’s 3:15 – 4:15]

Dr. Fresch is a certified party starter. Wherever he goes – you can be assured that a good time is right behind him. He burst onto the scene with some absolutely ripping hot hip hop remixes that still get played out today. His unique take on G-house and “Future Ghetto” is the perfect way to kick off your last day of Lollapalooza

Alison Wonderland: [Perry’s 8:30-9:45]

Alison Wonderland’s headlining Perry’s set will be her FIRST set back in the United States since the COVID shutdowns. If you have ever been to an Alison Wonderland set – you know how skillful she is at pouring raw, powerful emotion into her set with her wonderfully backbreaking tunes. Expect something huge. Possibly the debut of some new Alison Wonderland songs as well? Check out her set that was hosted in virtual reality from earlier this year.

