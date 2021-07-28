Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: RL Grime & Baauer Announce Surprise Collaboration ‘HÆRNY’ Dropping This Friday

It’s hard to argue that RL Grime and Baauer aren’t one of the more iconic trap duos. The trailblazing producers started collaborating and playing shows together early last decade, and now the two are going b2b for the first time in years this weekend at HARD Summer. If that’s not exciting enough, this Friday the two are dropping a new collaboration in ‘HÆRNY.’ The short preview they’ve provided sounds amazing, as if we should expect anything less from when these two legends collaborate. The track also leads us to a cryptic HÆRNY website – it appears that RL Grime and Baauer must defend themselves against a killer truck this weekend at their HARD Summer performance. Check out the announcement below and check back in at RTT for the official release on Friday.

