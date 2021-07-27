WATCH: Louis The Child Preview New Skrillex House Collaboration Live

Yes, you read the title correctly. Louis the Child and Skrillex have an unreleased track together. The decorated Chicago duo played out the star-studded collaboration for the first time in Arizona during their EUPHORIA tour and luckily a fan caught the moment on camera. While there’s no information surround a potential release yet, we can only hope we’re treated to a collaboration of this magnitude sooner rather than later. As you’ll hear below, the track is a vibey house cut and both act’s signature sounds are apparent. Check it out and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

