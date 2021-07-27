

Vanic‘s fourth and final single, “I’m Yours (feat. Sylvie Cox)”, off of his upcoming debut LP is here and stands as a true testament to what this seasoned producer is capable of. This hard-hitting melodic bass track takes control of the listener, as vocalist Sylvie Cox creates a raw and emotional atmosphere. Vanic states:

“Sylvie Cox’s vocals really moved me, she’s got that naturally powerful but almost lazy Lana Del Rey sound – I wanted to hone into that vibe and incorporate an explosive but classic vanic drop into it. I think we succeeded and made “I’m Yours” a tasteful but powerful melodic dubstep track.”

Luckily, Vanic has also announced an 11-show run across North America, this summer and fall, hitting states like California, Colorado, Minnesota, and many more! Grab your tickets here. Check out the dates below and stream “I’m Yours” out now via Seeking Blue Records.

Vanic – “I’m Yours (feat. Sylvie Cox)” | Stream

LISTEN: Vanic Unleashes “I’m Yours”, + Announces His Upcoming ‘Here & Now’ Tour