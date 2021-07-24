Rising producer Covex is back with the last and final single from his upcoming debut album, A Change Of Perspective. This time around we’re treated to ‘Fallin’ Back,’ a dark and melodic cut off the project that features more of Covex’s enchanting vocals. On this track we hear the artist write from the perspective of someone trapped in a cycle of toxic relationships they can’t seem to get out of. It’s yet another genuine, standout moment on the album and we can’t wait to hear the project. Stream the single below and check out the official music video for ‘Fallin’ Back’ as well.

Covex – Fallin’ Back | Stream

LISTEN: Covex Shares Impressive Final Album Single ‘Fallin’ Back’ + Official Music Video