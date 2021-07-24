Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: GRiZ Releases Anticipated 7th Studio Album, “Rainbow Brain”

LISTEN: GRiZ Releases Anticipated 7th Studio Album, “Rainbow Brain”

by Leave a Comment

All during lockdown, GRiZ would pop up on social media with little surprise previews of new tunes – a new album was inevitable. He took to social media last week to officially announce the release of Rainbow Brain.

Albums are great, surprise albums? Even better. The TWENTY TWO (22) track album is packed with some incredible bass-forward tunes. Some we’ve heard, most we haven’t. Do yourself a favor and listen to it front to back with no skips as the intros, songs, outros, and interludes all act as one continuous mix. But other than that – just tune in and get lost in it.

“Burn Up The Floor” is an absolutely destructive bass collaboration with Jantsen with a double time switch up in the second half that will leave your jaw on the floor. The album truly is a journey through GRiZ’s musical experience to date. “Other Side of Jupiter” is a masterclass of blending organic sounds with crisp production while “Feel it All” with Chrishira Perrier‘s vocals brings out a special flavor of soulful bass music. Cap it off with the ethereal dreamwalk from “Another World” and you got yourself a journey.

He premiered the album with “Rainbow Brain The Movie” which he describes as “An audio/visual experience that will transport you to the outer realms of your imagination.”

Check out the full album below along with the full audio/visual experience.

GRiZ – Rainbow Brain | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

 

GRiZ

SoundCloud | Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

▲ ▲ Read More About GRiZ Here ▲ ▲

LISTEN: GRiZ Releases Anticipated 7th Studio Album, “Rainbow Brain”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend