LISTEN: ZHU Returns With A Brand New Single, “Monster”, Alongside Four New Headline Shows

Grammy-nominated producer, ZHU, has had an unforgettable year so far and it is about to get better. High off the release of his fourth studio album, DREAMLAND 2021, ZHU has returned with a brand new unexpected single, “Monster”, accompanied by legendary singer/songwriter John The Blind. This track takes on a different approach, ditching his dark signature sound for a more upbeat tempo and groovy synths; while John The Blind adds his soothing vocals to a track that celebrates unconditional love.

ZHU has also made headlines this week as he announced four of his biggest shows to date taking place in Los Angeles & Brooklyn. Tickets for all four dates are on sale now here; ZHU has also noted that each show will be unique so be sure to secure your tickets soon! Stream “Monster” below and get lost in the magic that is ZHU.

ZHU & John The Blind – “Monster” | Stream

