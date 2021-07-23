Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: ZHU Returns With A Brand New Single, “Monster”, Alongside Four New Headline Shows

LISTEN: ZHU Returns With A Brand New Single, “Monster”, Alongside Four New Headline Shows

by Leave a Comment

Grammy-nominated producer, ZHU, has had an unforgettable year so far and it is about to get better. High off the release of his fourth studio album, DREAMLAND 2021, ZHU has returned with a brand new unexpected single, “Monster”, accompanied by legendary singer/songwriter John The Blind. This track takes on a different approach, ditching his dark signature sound for a more upbeat tempo and groovy synths; while John The Blind adds his soothing vocals to a track that celebrates unconditional love.

ZHU has also made headlines this week as he announced four of his biggest shows to date taking place in Los Angeles & Brooklyn. Tickets for all four dates are on sale now here; ZHU has also noted that each show will be unique so be sure to secure your tickets soon! Stream “Monster” below and get lost in the magic that is ZHU.

ZHU & John The Blind – “Monster” | Stream

LISTEN: ZHU Returns With A Brand New Single, “Monster”, Alongside Four New Headline Shows

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend