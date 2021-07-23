The Lagoons are celebrating the five year anniversary of their breakout ‘California’ single in the best way possible – by releasing a new mix of the track courtesy of producer JR. Ellison, a longtime fan of the duo who reached out to the band about doing an official remix. As you’ll hear below, the result is a catchy, silky-smooth upbeat indie-house mix that is absolutely perfect for the summer. Everything about this remix, from the lush instrumentation to crisp house drums, is stunning. See what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and be sure to follow The Lagoons on social media if you’re not already.

The Lagoons – California (JR. Ellison Mix) | Stream

LISTEN: The Lagoons Celebrate Five Years of ‘California’ with Catchy New JR. Ellison Mix