Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Sevenn Unleashes Immersive New 4-Track “Hybrid Techno” EP

LISTEN: Sevenn Unleashes Immersive New 4-Track “Hybrid Techno” EP

by Leave a Comment

Rising producer Sevenn delivers and more on his new 4-track Hybrid Techno EP. As the title suggests, the project is a captivating journey through Sevenn’s current techno influence after the California artist fell in love with the genre in 2017 during a trip to Ibiza. As you’ll hear below, every track here is an immersive, beautiful auditory journey from start to finish and it’s clear it was tailor-made to be experienced at the club, on the dance floor. Stream Hybrid Techno via Spotify below and read what Sevenn himself has to say about the inspiration behind this project as well.

I fell in love with techno in 2017 after spending around 6 days straight clubbing in Ibiza at clubs like AmnesiaPacha and DC10, which changed my life. To me, it felt like what it must have been like for teenagers in the 60s to hear Jimi Hendrix for the first time, just completely revolutionary. So sonically authentic, vibrant, dramatic, dark… Each night felt like wandering into a dark forest you knew you shouldn’t be in but felt like you had to explore. I wanted to bring all those elements from melodic techno, afro house, deep house, and techno into a fresh new package, with powerful sounds, sometimes slightly detuned and twisted to play with more organic synthesis. Using the word “Hybrid” gives me (and other producers) room to explore this incredible genre and bring a new and charming sound to the dance floors.” – Seven

Sevenn – Hybrid Techno EP | Stream

Sevenn: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Spotify

LISTEN: Sevenn Unleashes Immersive New 4-Track “Hybrid Techno” EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend