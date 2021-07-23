LISTEN: Sevenn Unleashes Immersive New 4-Track “Hybrid Techno” EP

“I fell in love with techno in 2017 after spending around 6 days straight clubbing in Ibiza at clubs like Amnesia, Pacha and DC10, which changed my life. To me, it felt like what it must have been like for teenagers in the 60s to hear Jimi Hendrix for the first time, just completely revolutionary. So sonically authentic, vibrant, dramatic, dark… Each night felt like wandering into a dark forest you knew you shouldn’t be in but felt like you had to explore. I wanted to bring all those elements from melodic techno, afro house, deep house, and techno into a fresh new package, with powerful sounds, sometimes slightly detuned and twisted to play with more organic synthesis. Using the word “Hybrid” gives me (and other producers) room to explore this incredible genre and bring a new and charming sound to the dance floors.” – Seven