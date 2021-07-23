LISTEN: Matroda & San Pacho Unveil Impressive New House Collaboration, ‘La Pasion’

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Matroda and San Pacho are two of our favorite house acts in the scene right now, so it was hard not to get excited seeing their two names on a track together. It’s safe to say that ‘La Pasion’ lives up to the hype, as both acts deliver on a groovy house that will have you bopping your head from start to finish. From the catchy vocal chops to thumping bassline, this collab has it all and we can’t imagine how crazy it would sound live at a festival. Matroda and San Pacho continue to drop memorable releases and we can’t wait to hear what they have cooking up for us next. Stream ‘La Pasion’ via Spotify below.

Matroda & San Pacho – La Pasion | Stream

