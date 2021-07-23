DJ Snake and Malaa are both great artists in their own right, so seeing them join forces so much and create new music together is amazing. Today the two French producers have delivered on ‘Ring the Alarm,’ a high-octane house heater that wastes no time getting the party started. Instantly, the listener is hit with an in-your-face vocal sample before sirens and building drums drop into a super fun bass house drop. Check it out via Spotify below and get ready to start hearing this one everywhere.

DJ Snake & Malaa – Ring the Alarm | Stream

