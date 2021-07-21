The speculation surrounding a new Kanye West album seems to finally be over… well, you never quite know with Kanye. That being said, things are all but confirmed as yesterday the rap mogul partnered with Beats By Dre to share a short clip featuring Sha’Carri Richardson and audio from his song ‘No Child Left Behind.’ Since then, french producer Gesaffelstein took to social media to share the news that he himself was the producer behind the record. Check out the snippet below and start getting hyped for Donda dropping this Friday.

Kanye West & Gesaffelstein Collaboration Dropping on “Donda” This Friday