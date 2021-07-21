Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Kanye West & Gesaffelstein Collaboration Dropping on “Donda” This Friday

Kanye West & Gesaffelstein Collaboration Dropping on “Donda” This Friday

by Leave a Comment

The speculation surrounding a new Kanye West album seems to finally be over… well, you never quite know with Kanye. That being said, things are all but confirmed as yesterday the rap mogul partnered with Beats By Dre to share a short clip featuring Sha’Carri Richardson and audio from his song ‘No Child Left Behind.’ Since then, french producer Gesaffelstein took to social media to share the news that he himself was the producer behind the record. Check out the snippet below and start getting hyped for Donda dropping this Friday.

Kanye West & Gesaffelstein Collaboration Dropping on “Donda” This Friday

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend