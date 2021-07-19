Swedish House Mafia Drop Another Must-Hear Album Single ‘Lifetime’ feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake

Swedish House Mafia ended their nine-year hiatus last week by dropping an incredible new single ‘It Gets Better,’ and now the iconic dance act is already back with another new single. This time around, the trio links with Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake for an enthralling new ‘Lifetime’ single. As you’ll hear below, SHM delivers on another super impressive, genre-bending dance record – this new chapter of their careers might just be their most exciting yet. Stream the new track below via Spotify and start getting hyped for Swedish House Mafia’s Paradise Again album slated for release sometime this year.

Swedish House Mafia – Lifetime (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake) | Stream

