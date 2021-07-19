Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: LUMBERJVCK Unveils Thunderous New Remix of Tyler, The Creator’s ‘LUMBERJACK’ Single

PREMIERE: LUMBERJVCK Unveils Thunderous New Remix of Tyler, The Creator’s ‘LUMBERJACK’ Single

by Leave a Comment

LUMBERJVCK has been cementing his place in the bass music scene for years now, and today we’re proud to be premiering the LA artist’s latest effort — a thunderous bootleg remix of Tyler, The Creator’s popular ‘LUMBERJACK’ album single. Clearly the producer couldn’t resist flipping a track named after himself, and we’re certainly happy he did because this remix goes absolutely crazy. Stripping the beat from the original, LUMBERJACK delivers a gnarly, bass-driven hip-hop beat that takes Tyler’s menacing lyrics to the next level. Stream the remix via Soundcloud below and be on the lookout for new music from this rising producer into 2021 and beyond.

Tyler, the Creator – LUMBERJACK (LUMBERJVCK Remix) | Stream

PREMIERE: LUMBERJVCK Unveils Thunderous New Remix of Tyler, The Creator’s ‘LUMBERJACK’ Single

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend