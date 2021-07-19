LUMBERJVCK has been cementing his place in the bass music scene for years now, and today we’re proud to be premiering the LA artist’s latest effort — a thunderous bootleg remix of Tyler, The Creator’s popular ‘LUMBERJACK’ album single. Clearly the producer couldn’t resist flipping a track named after himself, and we’re certainly happy he did because this remix goes absolutely crazy. Stripping the beat from the original, LUMBERJACK delivers a gnarly, bass-driven hip-hop beat that takes Tyler’s menacing lyrics to the next level. Stream the remix via Soundcloud below and be on the lookout for new music from this rising producer into 2021 and beyond.

Tyler, the Creator – LUMBERJACK (LUMBERJVCK Remix) | Stream

PREMIERE: LUMBERJVCK Unveils Thunderous New Remix of Tyler, The Creator’s ‘LUMBERJACK’ Single