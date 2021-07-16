Riot Ten Drops Highly Anticipated Sophomore Album “Hype Or Die: Homecoming”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Offering 13 tracks of pure adrenaline, Riot Tens “Hype or Die: Homecoming” is a product of the producer’s endless quest to seek artistic fulfillment. Carrying the creative efforts withheld during the global pandemic, Riot Ten finds himself unhinged for the release of his sophomore studio album. Featuring a smorgasbord of supporting talent including STARX, Bok Nero, Dogma, and many more, Homecoming is an impressive conglomeration of Riot Ten’s newly discovered sounds in dubstep, riddim, trap, and house, making this album a rambunctious ride from start to finish.

“Bar none, this album is the best body of work that I’ve ever created. I wanted to keep the essence of my signature “hype or die” sound, while also stepping outside of the box, and I couldn’t be happier with how it came out. When I first started the process, the goal was never to create a full-length album. However, with so much downtime during the pandemic, the ideas kept flowing and the songs compiled. This album really sums up who I am as a producer in the bass music world and I’m beyond excited to finally put it out.”  – Riot Ten

Listen to “Hype or Die: Homecoming” here.

