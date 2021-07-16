Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Ookay Recruits Flux Pavilion and Elohim for New Single “BE OK”

Ookay Recruits Flux Pavilion and Elohim for New Single “BE OK”

by Leave a Comment

Ookay is hard at work on his upcoming sophomore album – and for this new single he recreuited none other than Flux Pavilion and Elohim for assistance.

Once you think about it – Ookay and Flux Pavilion thriving on a track together makes so much sense. Both burst onto the scene by making a splash in the bass music world and over time their signature sound has shifted to live more on the melodic, singer/songwriter, side of things. We love to see the character development, folks.

“BE OK” is a bouncy, energetic track injected with Ookay’s signature retro sounding synths. Sprinkle in Flux Pavilion’s masterful sound design and Elohim’s always ethereal vocals…how can you go wrong?

You can put “BE OK” under the “Collabs I didn’t think I would hear, but I’m so glad exist” category.

Ookay, Flux Pavilion, Elohim – Be Ok | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Ookay Recruits Flux Pavilion and Elohim for New Single “BE OK”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend