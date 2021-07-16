Ookay is hard at work on his upcoming sophomore album – and for this new single he recreuited none other than Flux Pavilion and Elohim for assistance.

Once you think about it – Ookay and Flux Pavilion thriving on a track together makes so much sense. Both burst onto the scene by making a splash in the bass music world and over time their signature sound has shifted to live more on the melodic, singer/songwriter, side of things. We love to see the character development, folks.

“BE OK” is a bouncy, energetic track injected with Ookay’s signature retro sounding synths. Sprinkle in Flux Pavilion’s masterful sound design and Elohim’s always ethereal vocals…how can you go wrong?

You can put “BE OK” under the “Collabs I didn’t think I would hear, but I’m so glad exist” category.

Ookay, Flux Pavilion, Elohim – Be Ok | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

Ookay Recruits Flux Pavilion and Elohim for New Single “BE OK”