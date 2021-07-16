LISTEN: NGHTMRE Shares Melodic Number In “Scars” Featuring Yung Pinch

Seamlessly meshing jazzy instrumental breakdowns with Yung Pinch’s elevating vocals, NGHTMRE’s newest single “Scars” is an exhilarating ode to star-crossed lovers and the trials of unconditional love. Strapped with atmospheric chord progressions and vocal blips emulating a saxophone’s hypnotic crooning, NGHTMRE’s newest single envelops the listener into a swarm of thrilling soundscapes. Out now via Ultra Records, “Scars” launches a string of unbeatable releases we can expect from the LA-based producer this summer.

“I’ve been making a good bit of Hip Hop recently but nothing too melodic! I was excited to try my hand in some cool melodic Hip Hop vibes. Yung Pinch did such a great job with the vocal and I tried to keep the vibe going for the drop/hook. I hope everyone loves this as much as we do!! It’s already been stuck in my head for months.” – NGHTMRE

Listen to ‘Scars’ here.

