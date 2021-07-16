Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Cruz Unveils Official Remix Package For Latin-Electronic Crossover, “My Baby Shot Me Down”

Grammy-winning producer Cruz (best known for his work with artist like Marc Anthony, Fito Páez, and Paulina Rubio) has released the anticipated remix package for his debut dance release, ‘My Baby Shot Me Down.’ The a genre-bending track does a great job at bridging the gap between Latin Pop music and electronic, and as you’ll hear below the New York-based artist treats us to a slew of impressive remixes. ONEDUO kicks things off on the 7-track project, bringing their vocal heavy dance-pop sound for a great remix. Vinny Vibe, Angelina Lavo, and others also contribute nicely, all around making for a memorable listen from start to finish. See what we mean and stream the remixes below via Spotify.

Cruz – My Baby Shot Me Down (Remixes) | Stream

Categories

