LISTEN: Champagne Drip Turns Up The Bass On The Funk Hunters “Warn Ya”

The Funk Hunters, Defunk and Akylla tap WAKAAN mainstay, Champagne Drip, for an electrifying remix of their single, “Warn Ya”. Champagne Drip has been slowly rising through the ranks of the bass scene and this remix solidifies his ability to craft a unique sound design, while turning a midtempo track into a bass heavy banger. The remix starts off slow and steady engaging the listener in order to ravage them with his destructive bass drops. Champagne Drip is definitely a producer that WAKAAN fans should keep an eye on as his career starts to take off. Listen to the remix below and let us know what you think!

The Funk Hunters, Defunk and Akylla – “Warn Ya (Champagne Drip Remix)” | Stream

