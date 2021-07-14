LISTEN: Pop Artist Daneliya Tuleshova Goes In EDM Territory With Remix EP

4 Chords Records CEO Rich Fayden joins forces with Max Vangeli’s NoFace Records, as the label’s new A&R for a groundbreaking partnership and collaboration to launch emerging artists.

4 Chords Records and NoFace Records are releasing an epic EDM remix package for the newest single from global pop sensation, Daneliya Tuleshova, “Like You Used To”. The remixes include three tracks edited by Max Vangeli (Swedish House Mafia, Ellie Goulding, Gorillaz & more) and RudeLies (Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers) , Los Padres (Daya, JLo, Maluma, Cheat Codes) and Pitbull’s Globalization/Sirius XM’s Vinny Vibe and will release on July 9 across all streaming platforms. The remix package stems off the debut release of Tuleshova’s “Like You Used To” that has already amassed over 500k streams on Spotify with the lyric video garnering over 545k views.

Both labels bring their own expertise to the track blending NoFace’s presence within the EDM community and 4 Chords providing a top 40 artist roster. This is said to be the first of many collaborations to come.

4 Chords Records CEO Rich Fayden said, “After speaking with Max on one phone call, I knew we could make a difference in the ever changing music industry. Together we can help guide upcoming talent and provide a foundation for producers, writers and vocalist to get heard, in what is an often oversaturated marketplace. I plan on taking the reins of the A&R side of the label where I feel at home, with my ear to the ground, and continue to discover the next who’s who of the industry.”

“Connecting with Rich has been an incredible experience, especially with his extraordinary industry expertise and songwriting experience,” shares Max Vangeli Founder of NoFace Records & world renowned producer. “It’s an honor to have this partnership come into play with NoFace Records and 4 Chords Records coming together on this release, with Rich Fayden heading up the A&R duties for NoFace, we are confident we will have a positive impact on the industry.”

In 2016, Max started NoFace Records, a label based around promoting upcoming talent within the EDM community and in 2018 he started NoFace Academy, giving opportunities for upcoming talent to learn more about their craft and the industry in total.

Last year Fayden launched 4 Chords Records out of Los Angeles to help new artists find their voice. Fourteen-year-old Tuleshova, recognized for her jaw-dropping voice and being a top finalist on America’s Got Talent, is the label’s flagship artist.

Daneliya Tuleshova – Like You used To (Max Vangeli & RudeLies Remix) | Stream below

