LISTEN: Billy Hammer Pivots From LoFi to Energetic House in “Palm of Your Hand”

Topanga, California-based Billy Hammer makes grooves to soothe the soul. Hammer’s new song “Palm Of Your Hand” marks a turning point in Hammer’s career as he explores a new sound after a year making instrumental LoFi music.

The track is upbeat, house inspired, featuring Hammer’s vocals, guitar playing, and synth work—not just made for headphones, but also for the stage. The song features themes of sexual submission, and gives Hammer a platform to unabashedly share his desires.

