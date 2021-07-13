WATCH: Wax Motif Unleashes Captivating Visuals for “THRILLS” Single featuring Jaxon Rose

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

It’s safe to say that Wax Motif has proven again and again why he’s one of the most exciting and forward-thinking house acts around. This week the Aussie sensation dropped off the official visuals for ‘THRILLS,’ his brand new single featuring vocals from Jaxon Rose. As you’ll see below, the music video follows a similar theme of the record: chasing thrills and living your life to the fullest and in the moment. The visuals add another layer of interest to an already dope song and we can’t wait to continue seeing Waxy go off in 2021 – stream the music video below and read what the DJ has to say about the inspiration behind the tune as well.

“The song always gives me that LA Downtown late-night ‘going home from a party’ feel, and at the time, my life felt really transitional like that, lots of partying, meeting new people and going new places,” says Wax Motif. “On the album, it’s one of the tracks that feels like an important piece of my whole story so far and always makes me feel like it’s my first night out clubbing in Hollywood again.”

