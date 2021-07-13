Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Brasstracks Unveil Feel-Good New “Welcome Back” EP + Announce Fall Tour Dates

Grammy-award winning duo Brasstracks have steadily become RTT favorites over the years, thanks to their catchy production and knack for crafting immaculate, lush instrumentation in their tracks. Now, the duo has returned better than ever, bookmarking a new chapter in their careers with the impressive 3-track EP, Welcome Back. As you’ll hear below, this project is a vibe from start to finish and has Brasstracks’ standout sound all over it. The release also comes alongside the exciting announcement of the duo’s upcoming Fall tour dates, kicking off in Chicago on September 30th. Check out all their tour dates below and be sure to turn your speakers up when playing Brasstracks’ Welcome Back EP.

