SAYMYNAME Gets Creative On “Happy Pillz” Featuring Cara Hart

Known for his gritty and aggressive style of bass music, SAYMNAME’s newest single adds to the LA-based producer’s status as one of the most dynamic acts in electronic music today. “Happy Pillz” combines complex layers of instrumental range and a dense rhythm resulting in a song with an enticing texture of dance and electronic music, rising as the next promising summer hit. With a great haul of music on the way, fans can look forward to SAYMYNAME’s run of shows this fall for his Mayhem Tour.

“Happy Pillz is one of my favorite songs. When Cara and I made it, I imagined all of the things that make me happy. Music, festivals, traveling the world, and creating dope experiences with my fans. Can’t wait to experience those happy moments again!” – SAYMYNAME

Stream “Happy Pillz” here.

