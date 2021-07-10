Moving on with extreme effort and inspiration, Rain Man has shared with us his latest pop number titled “Over It.” Collaborating with fellow Chicago talents Pete Cho and Rebecca Brunner, the trio provides us with a sultry of good vibes and uplifting harmonies. “Over It” comes after Rain Man’s notable return to the spotlight with his single, “Still Young” released earlier this year, where he shared his motives in an interview, stating “I’m not just a DJ, a music producer, a guitarist, or a songwriter… I’m a musician and I’m going to get all of this art that I’ve been creating out into the world. The times of sitting on finished records that I love and want to share with people is over.”

Listen to “Over It” here.

LISTEN: Rain Man Teams Up With Pete Cho & Rebecca Brunner on “Over It”