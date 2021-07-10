Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: QUIX Unleashes Euphoric New Drum & Bass Single, ‘Make Up Your Mind’ featuring Jaden Michaels

Over the years, QUIX has easily established himself as one of the most inventive and forward-thinking trap and bass producers around. That being said, since then, the New Zealand talent has also completely expanded his sound and impressed us with his future bass & pop production as well. Today, QUIX returns with another track benchmarking his artistic evolution, this time taking on drum & bass in his new single, ‘Make Up Your Mind.’ Featuring beautiful vocals from Jaden Michaels, the Dim Mak release is incredibly euphoric, not to mention extremely catchy as well. QUIX’s vibe comes across seamlessly in this high-octane original and we can’t wait to hear what he’s got cooking up for us next. Stream ‘Make Up Your Mind’ via Spotify below.

QUIX – Make Up Your Mind (feat. Jaden Michaels) | Stream

