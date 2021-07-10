Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: PLS&TY Unleashes Groovy ‘Ride Or Die’ Summer Anthem featuring Bobby Saint

Over the years we’ve watched PLS&TY evolve from a rising future bass artist on the scene to a respected, chart-topping producer. This week the Florida producer has dropped off ‘Ride Or Die,’ a sun-kissed summer anthem featuring vocals from LA-based singer/songwriter Bobby Saint. As you’ll hear below both acts craft an infectiously groovy and feel-good record that will have you bopping your head from start to finish. If this is the energy PLS&TY is bringing into the rest of 2021 then we can’t wait to hear what he has cooking up for us next. Turn up your speakers and bump ‘Ride Or Die’ via Spotify below.

‘Ride or Die’ is a summertime, feel-good single that encompasses love & romance. Bobby Saint’s vocals lead listeners to imagine time spent in tropical paradise with their partner. Together, Bobby Saint and I created a song that transmits the ethos of the PLS&TY brand: good vibes and good times. Enjoy.” – PLS&TY

PLS&TY – Ride Or Die (featuring Bobby Saint) | Stream

PLS&TY: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Spotify
Bobby Saint: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Spotify

