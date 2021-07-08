River Beats and Cervantes’ Denver Announce Anticipated Headliners For New Weekly Series, SHIFT Colorado

After a ton of work and preparation, Cervantes’ and River Beats have finally revealed most of their Fall 2021 lineup for SHIFT Thursdays: a fresh, new electronic weekly event series happening every Thursday night at Cervantes’!

The first SHIFT Thursday is on August 5 and features Tripp St, Maxfield, and Craftal. It’s worth mentioning that this is Tripp St Denver debut, so you definitely don’t want to miss it. Joining Tripp St will be a ton of other dope artists, such as Russ Liquid, Artifakts, Supertask, The Crystal Method, Kill Paris, Mystic Grizzly, Rome In Silver, Sumthin Sumthin, just to name a few. Check out the full calendar of events below and start getting hyped.

