Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » River Beats and Cervantes’ Denver Announce Anticipated Headliners For New Weekly Series, SHIFT Colorado

River Beats and Cervantes’ Denver Announce Anticipated Headliners For New Weekly Series, SHIFT Colorado

by Leave a Comment

After a ton of work and preparation, Cervantes’ and River Beats have finally revealed most of their Fall 2021 lineup for SHIFT Thursdays: a fresh, new electronic weekly event series happening every Thursday night at Cervantes’!

The first SHIFT Thursday is on August 5 and features Tripp St, Maxfield, and Craftal. It’s worth mentioning that this is Tripp St Denver debut, so you definitely don’t want to miss it. Joining Tripp St will be a ton of other dope artists, such as Russ Liquid, Artifakts, Supertask, The Crystal Method, Kill Paris, Mystic Grizzly, Rome In Silver, Sumthin Sumthin, just to name a few. Check out the full calendar of events below and start getting hyped.

River Beats and Cervantes’ Denver Announce Anticipated Headliners For New Weekly Series, SHIFT Colorado

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend