Denver-based producer/artist Kerala is back with another beautiful single from his highly-anticipated debut EP. Continuing his recent track record of working with incredibly talented emerging vocalists and songwriters, Kerala’s “What If” features Marie Lang for a soaring, uplifting single that tugs at the heartstrings. The lyrics in “What If” express a deep desire for another person’s love and trust while simultaneously revealing a growing anxiety that those feelings might not be returned. See what he had to say below:

“What If” illustrates an important piece of the human experience. The feeling of showing up for someone in a relationship, and not getting what you need in return. This can happen in romance, friendship, and even family. We all know how this feels, and while it can be hard to handle initially, it often leads to periods of growth, and self realization. This realization is what sets the protagonist in my Escapism EP on their journey of self actualization and discovery!

“What If” is meant to provoke a feeling of nostalgia and catharsis. The instrumental composition came together very quickly on a beautiful Fall morning in Colorado last September. I was playing my acoustic guitar, pondering the beauty of change, and its necessity within one’s own personal journey… the concept which ended up becoming the underlying theme of the entire EP! – Kerala

Escapism will be out August 4th as a self-release. View the tracklist below:

What If feat. Marie Lang Wait Calling Me Escapism Different Light feat. Taylor Tuke Amor Fati

LISTEN: Kerala Recruits Marie Lang for New Single “What If” Ahead of Debut EP